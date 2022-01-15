Hiring of temporary workers grows 20.6% and exceeds pre-pandemic level – News

The number of hiring temporary workers in Brazil increased by 20.5% in 2021 and year and surpassed pre-pandemic levels. From January to December, 2,415,419 temporary vacancies were registered, compared to 2,002,920 in the same period in 2020.

It was the highest level since 2014, the beginning of the historical series. Compared to 2019, when 1,485,877 people were temporarily hired, the increase is 62.5%, according to a survey by Asserttem (Brazilian Association of Temporary Work).

According to the association’s president, Marcos de Abreu, temporary work grew in all sectors of the economy during the Covid-19 pandemic because it is an atypical regime, which makes hiring and firing flexible in times of uncertainty.

“With the pandemic and the general insecurity of companies regarding hiring, the modality has gained prominence in Brazil and in the world for its efficiency”, explains Abreu. According to him, the number of temporary workers rose from 15% in 2019 to 22% in 2021.

Abreu says that most companies laid off permanent professionals, which resulted in an increase in temporary vacancies to meet the heated demand from the second half of 2020.

“The situation of insecurity has led to a situation in which the business community prefers to fill positions with temporary workers, because if they need to fill them, this process is much more agile than opening a selection process that will require interviews, selection and training”, evaluates.

Expectation for 2022

Hiring through temporary work, which meet the need for temporary replacement of permanent staff or the complementary demand for work, should continue to rise in 2022, according to Asserttem’s estimate.

“But we continue to take a cautious look at hiring, especially in the first quarter of the year, due to factors such as market uncertainties, the weather and the new Ômicron variant, a scenario in which companies are fearful about the future and hold back. the opening of new vacancies”, emphasizes Abreu.

For him, the industry sector should reduce the high rate of hiring that was verified in the years 2020 and 2021, but it will still rely on temporary work to meet its demands. “Trade, on the other hand, should resume hiring, especially on seasonal dates, and the service sector, which was contained, is gradually replacing its vacancies and using the modality for this”, he concludes.

