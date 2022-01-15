Horoscope of the day: the forecast for the signs today, Saturday (15/1)

Table of Contents Aries

Bull

Twins

Cancer

Lion

Virgin

Lb

Scorpion

Sagittarius

Capricorn

Aquarium

Fish

Aries

Moon and Jupiter harmonize between the family sector and the crisis sector, suggesting well-being at home, generosity among the crowd and situations conducive to overcoming challenges. Avoid spending on frivolities, even more so with Venus opposing the Moon, which leaves the sign of Aries more vulnerable to this type of recklessness.

Bull

the posture of Taurus sign she is relaxed with the Moon-Jupiter trine in the communication-friendships axis, making the coexistence with the group pleasant and motivating social interaction in online networks. Don’t create expectations of affective reciprocity and respect each other’s moment, as Moon and Venus are soon opposed.

Twins

Creative actions appear with the Moon and Jupiter harmonized between the material and professional areas, giving bold touches to the daily management, in addition to providing opportunities for practices related to the vocations of the sign of Gemini. Beware of financial extravagances, as Moon and Venus are soon opposed on the patrimonial axis.

Cancer

the moon enters the Cancer zodiac sign and harmonizes with Jupiter in the spiritual realm, awakening you to the sublime pleasures of life. Wow! Enjoy nature and nurture your intellect with what motivates you as a person. But be careful that vanity conflicts don’t undermine collective well-being, given the looming Moon-Venus tension.

Lion

Difficult situations for leo sign may have their outcome today. This is because their sense of opportunity creates conditions for overcoming, as the Moon-Jupiter trine points out in the crisis circuit. Cultivate affective discretion and don’t be seduced by pleasures that can weigh on your pocket, as the Venusian tension points out.

Virgin

Entering the area of ​​friendships, the Moon leaves the Virgo zodiac sign sensitized to the collectivity, while awakening the jovial side of his personality. Trine Jupiter suggests partnership opportunities that take relationships to another level, although the impending tension with Venus calls for more discretion.

Lb

Moon and Jupiter harmonize in the professional circuit, revealing opportunities for growth for the career of the libra sign, as well as prosperity for their image at school as a result of their performance. Be careful that the classroom focus does not detract from family life, given the impending Venusian tension.

Scorpion

Saturday can be good for the Scorpion sign get out of the routine and perform activities that allow you to have fun and expand knowledge, considering the Moon-Jupiter trine in the spiritual-pleasures segment. But it is necessary to restrict the tour only among your people, since even today Venus opposes the Moon.

Sagittarius

the private life of sagittarius zodiac sign she is warm with the Moon-Jupiter trine in the intimate circuit, benefiting the conviviality with her family and her class. Try to reconcile financial expenses with the limits of the budget, since even today Venus in the material area is opposed to the Moon, and, there, some imprudence with money can happen.

Capricorn

The expressiveness of Capricorn sign is on the rise this Saturday, when the Moon enters the area of ​​relationships and is aspected in trine with Jupiter, motivating intellectual exchanges. Try to share the protagonism with your class, since, later, the Moon-Venus opposition suggests vanity confusions in the ride.

Aquarium

The harmonious relationship between Moon and Jupiter on the everyday-material axis nourishes your sense of opportunity in the face of demands, and this helps you to find effective solutions. Do not brood over the frustrations that may arise, as later on, the Moon-Venus opposition confronts the aquarius zodiac sign with emotional weaknesses.

Fish

Good things await you this Saturday, and this helps you to relax and add value to your existence, as the Moon and Jupiter harmonize between the social sector and the pisces sign. Take the opportunity to do what pleases you most, being careful not to expose yourself too much, as the impending Moon-Venus opposition warns.

