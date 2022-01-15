Hospital São Camilo opens job vacancies; see functions

THE Hospital São Camilo, one of the most renowned healthcare institutions in Brazil, is offering new placements for the State of São Paulo. See below for available positions for occupation and check out more information on how to apply!

Hospital São Camilo opens new vacancies for São Paulo

THE Hospital São Camilo, present in Brazil for more than half a century, is a reference for the country. Currently, the company has the most modern hospital facilities to guarantee the best care for all its patients.

The available positions are to work in the state of São Paulo. Check out all the roles below, and see all the requirements to participate in the selection process:

Clerk;

Hospital butler;

Laboratory Biomedical;

Call Center Operator;

Laboratory technician;

Hospital Care Assistant;

Electrician;

Hospital biller;

Mason;

Office Assistant – exclusively for PCD’s candidates;

Service Assistant – exclusively for PCD’s candidates;

Hospital Kitchen Assistant;

Electronic technician;

Works Supervisor.

All roles require previous experience in the role, and positions are available for different levels of education, ranging from complete elementary school to higher education in areas related to the desired position.

The company guarantees wages compatible with the job market, in addition to offering a series of advantages, such as medical insurance, day care assistance, transportation vouchers, food vouchers and an entire restaurant for all those selected.

how to sign up

To occupy one of the functions available by the Hospital São Camilo, candidates must reside in the state of São Paulo and meet the requirements proposed by the company, in addition to registering for the desired vacancy through the participation website.

