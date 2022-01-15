Hospitalizations rise with 40 134 more cases and 22 deaths

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Hospitalizations rise with 40 134 more cases and 22 deaths 3 Views

In the last 24 hours, 40,134 new cases of covid-19 were confirmed in Portugal, according to the epidemiological bulletin of the Directorate-General for Health (DGS). This means that this was the second day with the most cases in the country, after 40,945 cases were registered this Wednesday.

There are 22 more deaths due to the disease, according to this Thursday’s report (January 13).

A total of 1699 patients with the SARS-CoV-2 virus are now hospitalized (64 more than the day before), of which 162 are in intensive care units (five less).

Lisbon and Tagus Valley (LVT) and the North are the regions with the most cases, with 16,062 and 14,866, respectively, representing 77% of the country’s total infections. With regard to deaths, 12 were declared in LVT, six in the North, three in the Center and one in the Azores.

In the rest of the accounting of new cases, in the Center 4232 were recorded, in Madeira 1960, in Alentejo 1255 and in the Algarve 1219, while Madeira reported 1960 and the Azores 540.

There are currently 286,965 active cases, an increase of 10,071, with 244,232 cases under surveillance.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Poor countries reject 100 million vaccines close to expiration

In December, poor countries rejected around 100 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 that were …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved