‘How am I going to talk to her?’

Maria entered “Big Brother Brasil 22” with emotional issues from life abroad. The artist’s sister revealed on social media that the two have been fighting for months and cried for not having known in advance of the singer’s entry into the reality show on TV Globo.

Maria’s sister was shocked Photo: Reproduction

“I swear, on the lives of my children: I didn’t know my sister would be on ‘Big Brother’. We haven’t spoken in a few months, we fight, we argue, we argue, sister stuff… Now they’re texting me , I don’t understand anything, I don’t know how I’m going to talk to her”, said Gabriela Andrade, who started crying right away.

The blogger stressed that, despite the family fights, she continues to root for Maria’s victory.

“My sister will win. I’m with her, even if she doesn’t talk to me. I’m here for her.”

Gabriela’s crying caused dubious reactions from Maria’s fans. The influencer received attacks and, therefore, decided to explain herself again.

“At that exact moment, I put my face in the stories freaking out, trying to understand how Maria ended up in the ‘BBB’. I didn’t know that. I don’t know anything. We fought a few months ago, we fought since childhood with the same intensity as ours. Sister love. Last year, at the same time, you put your face on the Internet to defend me. And I’m here to say that I love you and how much I’m going to root for you. I love you even though you’re an impossible cancer to deal with . Shine a lot. The comments about me are being extremely horrible. Honestly? I don’t care. The internet doesn’t know us. The internet doesn’t know Vitória Nascimento, Gabriela Nascimento. Anyway, I love you “, wrote Maria’s sister .