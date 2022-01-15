Ibovespa reverses signal and starts to rise with retail data By Bloomberg Línea Brasil



Ibovespa reverses signal and starts to rise with retail data



After opening the day in red, The (IBOV) reversed the signal and started to rise this Friday afternoon (14), after the data released in the morning surprised analysts. The dollar also operates higher and the DI rates fall.

The stock market is above 106 thousand points, while the dollar is at R$ 5.55.

The retail data surprised positively, according to analysts. Although with a timid rise, the prevailing market expectation was for a fall. As announced this morning (14) by the IBGE, Brazilian retail sales had a monthly increase of 0.6% in November, the month of Black Friday, with a drop in five of the eight activities monitored. In the year, retail accumulates a high of 1.9% and in the last twelve months, also growth of 1.9%.

Among the eight activities surveyed, five had negative rates in November, with a drop in sales of furniture and household appliances, as well as textiles, apparel and footwear (-1.9%), fuels and lubricants (-1.4%) and books, newspapers, magazines and stationery (-1.4%). . On the other hand, retail advanced, mainly driven by the growth of hypermarkets, supermarkets, food products, beverages and tobacco (0.9%).

Pharmaceutical, medical, orthopedic, perfumery and cosmetics items also increased (1.2%) and other articles for personal and domestic use (2.2%). Compared to November 2020, retail fell 4.2%

market now

Exchange: Around 2:40 pm, it rose 0.26% to R$5.54;

Around 2:40 pm, it rose 0.26% to R$5.54; Handbag: The Ibovespa rose 0.68% to 106,251 points; Among the highest percentages were Minerva (SA:), BR Malls (SA:) and PetroRio (SA:). In the biggest losses: Rede D’Or (SA:), CVC Brasil (SA:) and Banco Inter (SA:);

The Ibovespa rose 0.68% to 106,251 points; Fees: The DI maturing in January 2025 fell from 11.205% to 11.19%, while that of 2027 went from 11.165% to 11.125%;

The DI maturing in January 2025 fell from 11.205% to 11.19%, while that of 2027 went from 11.165% to 11.125%; Outside: In New York, the S&P 500 was down 1.02%, the S&P 500 0.61% and the S&P 500 0.36%;

— With information from Bloomberg News

