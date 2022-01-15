iFood owner leads investment of R$ 92.8 million in loan company

THE move, a long-term investor and accelerator of technology companies in Latin America, led a BRL 92.8 million investment in a55 through a Series B round. The investment also included the participation of Mouro Capital and marks the expansion of Movile’s portfolio in the finance sector, which already includes Zoop and MovilePay. In your wallet, names like iFood and Sympla.

a55 offers credit to tech companies that have recurring revenue. Since its founding in 2018, it has over R$300 million in loans to more than 500 companies. The funds from the investment will be used to accelerate operations in Brazil and Mexico, countries where the company already operates. In addition to Movile and Mouro Capital, a55 has other investors and creditors, such as Accial Capital, BTG Pactual and Empirical Investments.

“Our mission is to build a two-pronged business growth platform: where entrepreneurs can monetize their operational data with seed capital to fund predictable sales and investors can fund the ‘New Economy’ through a new asset class, net, secure, transparent and fixed income that we create called recurring revenue”, says Hugo Mathecowitsch, co-founder and CEO of a55.

a55 also plans to use the new capital to expand its client base, as well as improve its existing open finance platform, develop new technologies based on data science and blockchain, and continue its international expansion.

