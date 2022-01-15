Ignored symptom of covid affects 1 in 6 people

At the beginning of the pandemic, there were signs that Covid-19 may be linked to hearing problems. As more studies were published, researchers at the University of Manchester were able to observe symptoms in patients and estimate the severity of the problem.

They showed that between seven and 15% of adults diagnosed with the condition report hearing and balance problems.

Tinnitus is the most common, followed by hearing difficulties and vertigo, according to findings published in the International Journal of Audiology.

It is believed that the coronavirus can attack and damage the auditory system.

According to the study, low-frequency tinnitus affects up to one in six people who contract the virus.

long term symptom

The same group of researchers also found that tinnitus can be a sequel to the infection. They observed that one in eight patients admitted to the hospital had the problem eight weeks after discharge.

Most of these patients were older people and some already had tinnitus before they had covid.

Another study led by Anglia Ruskin University reinforced the finding by concluding that 40% of people who had symptoms of covid also had a worsening of tinnitus. In this research, 3,103 people from 48 different countries were analyzed.

unusual symptoms

With the Omicron variant in circulation, experts have observed unusual new symptoms of Covid. An initial analysis of positive cases by the ZOE Covid app team showed that some people infected with the new strain had vomiting and loss of appetite, which until then had not been associated with the disease.

According to Tim Spector, professor of Genetic Epidemiology at King’s College London, who led the research, these symptoms were presented by people who received both doses of the covid vaccine and who also received the booster doses.

“Many of them had nausea, mild temperature, sore throat and headaches,” Spector said.