January is a busy period in the football world. In this period the clubs are quite busy announcing reinforcements and preparing for the pre-season. And one of the people who live this reality at the moment is the forward Danrlei. The Paysandu player is excited about everything to come and focused on showing his best on the field.

In 2021, the striker played just 14 matches for the Boogeyman and scored four times. The final stretch was crucial for him, who took the title. After a good performance, the contract, which was until the end of Parazão that year, was renewed until December. “It is wonderful that Paysandu recognizes my work. I did a good job last year, despite the few opportunities. This year I hope to show much more to Paysandu fans”, highlighted the striker.

One of the few who remained in the squad of the club from Pará, Danrlei said that the Bicolor fans already know him well and that in 2022 they can expect even more dedication on the field. “The fans know my style of play. A lot of people know me, they know that I’m a player with a lot of will and that I’m not afraid to play, I’m going up. Paysandu fans and the whole committee, which is supporting me, can expect good things from me, because I will do my best this year”, he concluded.

Currently, the Paysandu squad continues to perform pre-season in the municipality of Barcarena, in the northeast of Pará. However, the Papão delegation will only be in the city until January 22nd. On the 26th, the team already has an appointment and therefore, will direct all its attention to the debut in the state against Bragantino-PA, at 20h, in Curuzu.