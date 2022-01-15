In a bathing suit, Paolla Oliveira flaunts natural beauty in selfies and wins praise from Marina Ruy Barbosa

Actress Paolla Oliveira shares photos without makeup and receives a shower of praise from followers

Paola Oliveira (39) delighted followers with new clicks on the web this Friday, 14th!

The actress shared beautiful photos in which she appears without makeup and received a flood of praise from fans.

In her Instagram profile, the artist, who recently enjoyed a few days of rest in Fernando de Noronha in the company of her boyfriend, Diogo Nogueira (41), lavished her natural beauty on selfies. With a simple smile on her face, she posed wearing a pink bathing suit.

“Think Pink”, wrote the muse when subtitling the post, in English.

In the comments, fans could not spare praise for Paolla. “Beautiful”, said the actress Marina Ruy Barbosa (26). “Simply the most beautiful in the world”, one melted. “Beautiful Anyway”, highlighted another. “God was generous with this wonder woman. Dioguinho’s lucky man”, spoke one more.

Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira post cute clicks with pet

The big couple Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira filled their social networks with love by posting fun photos with their pet, Brutus! Smiling, the lovebirds appeared glued to the puppy. “We continue in the attempt to make an organized photo with Bruttus. We continue without succeeding”, she joked.

