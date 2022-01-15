In Camarote, Douglas Silva says he will not run away from a fight at BBB 22

Another famous name from the BBB2 box was confirmed: Douglas Silva. The 33-year-old actor gained notoriety after participating in the series Cidade dos Homens, on Globo, where he played drug dealer Zé Pequeno.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (3) laís-medica-bbb22 Laís was the first confirmed participant of the popcorn group. She is a doctor, is 30 years old, and is from Crixás (GO)Reproduction / TV Globo 5dd21cb8-0e3c-4375-89fb-f2006f07ea76 Luciano is also a popcorn fan. Actor and dancer, he is 28 years old, and is from Florianópolis (SC) jessilane_bbb22 The third member of the popcorn group is Jessilane, a biologist from Valparaíso de Goiás. She is 26 years old and promised “not to be a plant”.TV Globo Eliezer-bbb22 Eliezer is from Volta Redonda (RJ), is 31 years old, is a designer and entrepreneur. Also in the BBB22 popcorn groupTV Globo slovenia-bbb22 Slovenia is 25 years old, was born in João Pessoa, Paraíba, but lives in Caruaru, Pernambuco. It’s from Popcorn!TV Globo ***lucas-bbb22 Lucas, from Vila Velha (ES), is an engineer and medical student. He is 31 years old and was cast in the popcorn groupTV Globo ***barbara-bbb22 Bárbara is one of the popcorn group. She is 29 years old, is a PR and model. Born in Novo Hamburgo (RS)TV Globo ***arthur-aguiar-bbb22 Arthur Aguiar really agreed to participate in BBB22. The actor is the first participant in the box.TV Globo ***rodrigo-bbb22 Rodrigo is 36 years old, is a commercial manager and represents São José dos Campos (SP) in the popcorn groupTV Globo ***natália-bbb22 Also from popcorn, Natália is 22 years old and is from Belo Horizonte (MG). Sister is a model and nail designerTV Globo ***vinícius-bbb22 From Ceará, Vinicius was the last of the popcorn group to be announced. The 23-year-old holds a law degree and calls himself a “low-income influencer”TV Globo ***pedroscooby-bbb22 Pedro Scooby is also in the cabin group. The surfer is 33 years old, is the father of 3 children and is the ex-husband of Luana PiovaniTV Globo ***brunna gonçalves-bbb22 Brunna is a dancer, influencer and wife of singer Ludmilla. He is 30 years old and is from Nilópolis (RJ). From the stages to the BBB22 cabin!TV Globo ***paulo andré camillo Another athlete for the BBB 22 box. Paulo André Camilo is from Santo André (SP), is 23 years old and competed in the Olympic Games TV Globo 0

Douglas’ last work was the telenovela Amor de Mãe. Douglas was the first Brazilian actor nominated for an International Emmy. The nomination was in 2005, for the performance in the series Cidade dos Homens.

With a calm temperament, however, well positioned, he warns you to avoid getting into fights but also doesn’t run away from them if necessary.

