‘In the Emperor’s Times’: 7 moments of Dolores’ suffering | In the Emperor’s Time

Things are not easy for Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) in In the Emperor’s Time. the youngest of Colonel Eudoro (José Dumont) has a history full of ups and downs, but the most recent chapters of the six o’clock soap show how much the character suffers! This week, she saw Nelio (João Pedro Zappa) falling off the cliff and, to discredit the information that Tonico (Alexandre Nero) would have thrown it downhill, the villain committed her to an asylum.
In this final stretch, viewers are hoping for better days for Dolores, but in the meantime, let’s remember some of the times she suffered in the plot written by Thereza Falcão and Alessandro Marson?
In the first week, Dolores was forced to marry Tonico, after Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) refused to marry the villain. When she came of age, she ended up marrying Tonico, with no option.
Tonico (Alexandre Nero) asks Eudoro (José Dumont) for the hand of Dolores (Júlia Freitas) in marriage ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’ — Photo: Globo
It wasn’t enough to be forced to marry Tonico. Even before going up to the altar, Dolores caught her future husband with a prostitute. Is there a worse humiliation than this?
Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) and Eudoro (José Dumont) catch Tonico (Alexandre Nero) with a prostitute ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’ – Photo: Globo
Before the wedding, it was very common for Dolores to be humiliated and put up with Tonico’s attacks.
Tonic detracts Dolores
4. Humiliated in front of Zayla
With no mercy, the villain opened up about his affair with Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) to Dolores at a dinner with Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) present.
Tonico (Alexandre Nero) opens up about his affair with Zayla — Photo: Globo
5. Zayla guarding every step and hugging Dolores
Dolores had to put up with Zayla watching over her entire routine and, in one of the moments, she found out about her affair with Nelio.
Zayla opened up the case of Nélio and Dolores — Photo: Globo
6. Nelio thrown off the cliff
This week, Nélio had a heated argument with Tonico, the two fought and he ended up falling down the hill.
Tonico throws Nelio off a cliff
7. Dolores taken to the asylum
To end Dolores’ credibility, Tonico decided to commit her to an asylum after being accused of having thrown Nélio off the cliff.
Internal tonic Dolores in a hospice