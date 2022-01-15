Influenza cases grow 135% in Brazil, points out Fiocruz

The cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome grew 135% in Brazil in the comparison of the last three weeks of November with the last three weeks of this year, according to the InfoGripe bulletin from Fiocruz released today. With the new data, the country already counts 13,000 occurrences of the disease.

According to the research institution, 25 Brazilian states currently have an influenza outbreak. “Practically all the states showed signs of growth, making it clear that this context predates the end-of-the-year celebrations, reinforcing the importance of warnings about the necessary care at the time”, emphasizes Marcelo Gomes, coordinator of InfoGripe.

The data were released more than a month after the “blackout” that made access to data on the pandemic in Brazil unfeasible. “These data also make clear the importance of the cancellation of major New Year’s Eve events by the authorities of several localities, even though the notification data were presenting problems in their disclosure”.

According to the bulletin, 24 of the 27 capitals show signs of long-term growth in cases, except for Boa Vista, Porto Alegre and Rio de Janeiro. In Aracaju, Belém, Brasília, Belo Horizonte, Campo Grande, Cuiabá, Curitiba, Florianópolis, Fortaleza, Goiânia, João Pessoa, Macapá, Maceió, Manaus, Natal, Palmas, Porto Velho, Recife, Rio Branco, Salvador, São Luís, São Paulo and Vitória, the trend is greater than 95%.

age group

The bulletin shows growth in all age groups from 10 years old, from the end of November and beginning of December until now. In relation to children aged 0 to 9 years, laboratory results indicate a predominance of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), with an increase in cases of influenza A in November and December.

In the child population, there was also a trend of increase in positive cases for covid-19. “This fact makes it essential to resume actions to raise awareness of the population and minimize risk to mitigate the impact throughout the beginning of 2022”, highlighted Gomes.

Anti-covid childhood vaccination

States and the Federal District begin to organize themselves to apply doses of Pfizer’s vaccine against covid-19 to children aged 5 to 11 years. The first batch arrived in the country last week.

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) authorized the application of the immunizing agent on December 16. Vaccination of children was incorporated into the National Operational Plan on January 5th.

Only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for use in children. The request from the Butantan Institute for the release of the Coronavac vaccine in the public aged 3 to 17 years is under analysis at Anvisa.

This Saturday, at least nine capitals began to vaccinate children aged five to 11 years against covid-19 with Pfizer’s pediatric immunizer. The first child was immunized yesterday in São Paulo, in a symbolic act, but, in São Paulo, it will only start on Monday (17). Today, vaccination has already started in: