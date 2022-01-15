Injured, midfielder arrives at Clube Remo and will undergo surgery | Sport Pará | Online Diary

Seeking to increasingly strengthen its squad, Clube do Remo remains active in the ball market in search of new signings. However, to close the cycle of announcements for the disputes of this first semester, the Blue Football Department awaits the approval of the doctors to confirm another athlete to the group of coach Paulo Bonamigo.

As already anticipated by the DOL, midfielder Marciel, 26, who was at Náutico in the last year and was trained in the basic categories of Corinthians, should have his hiring official by Remo for the 2022 season. is already in Belém with a pre-contract signed and performs a series of medical exams at the NASP (Núcleo de Azulino de Saúde e Perfomance).

According to information obtained by the report, Marciel is in the recovery phase of a knee injury, will undergo a quick surgical procedure – arthroscopy – next Monday (17), at Porto Dias hospital, under the guidance of the head of the Department The Lion’s Doctor, Dr Jean Klay. The forecast to recover the procedure is about a month.

After the arthroscopy, Marciel will have complete follow-up by the physiotherapists Azulinos, also by the NASP, according to the agreement already established in the pre-contract signed by the athlete with Clube do Remo. Another detail is that, during this period, the midfielder will only receive the housing allowance and will be prepared to play in the final stages of the Campeonato Paraense and also in the C Series of the Brazilian.

“Firstly, I want to thank coach Paulo Bonamigo, the technical committee and the board of Remo for the opportunity to wear this mantle of this traditional Club and the biggest in the Amazon. I chose to come here to perform the meniscus surgery, where the Club now has the better doctors and a complete structure. I hope to recover soon so that I can be available to everyone and start the journey”, said Marciel.

With a double Brazilian championship (2015 and 2017), a Campeonato Paulista and a Pernambucano, in his curriculum, in addition to Timbu and Timão, Marciel Silva da Silva, who is from Rio Grande do Sul, also accumulates spells at the base of Grêmio and Roma -ITA. In professional football, the midfielder played for Cruzeiro, Ponte Preta, Oeste-SP, Vitória and Juventude.