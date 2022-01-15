Inter is still interested in David and Fortaleza’s president reveals value for the athlete’s departure

Fortaleza has striker David for the 2022 season, but Internacional-RS remains determined to buy the athlete and must make a new proposal to Leão. THE CBN PEOPLE, this Friday, the 14th, the president of Tricolor, Marcelo Paz, commented on the situation and revealed the value that takes the shirt 17 from Pici.

“David’s fine is R$30 million for Brazil, but Fortaleza has 45% of his economic rights, so our share is R$13.5 million. Inter is interested in the player, they want to count on him, a first proposal, he’s still interested and we have our value. The point is that if we reach that value of the fine, the club has nothing to do”, he explained.

According to the Rio Grande do Sul press, Colorado’s first proposal was R$ 9 million for the 45% that Fortaleza has of the player, a value that did not please Leão’s board. no new contact yet.

Asked if Fortaleza will not give in and will only release the athlete for R$ 13.5 million, the manager did not guarantee and cited factors that may influence the possible transaction. Marcelo Paz reinforced, however, that David is important for the Tricolor squad and that the club’s intention is for the athlete to remain.

“A negotiation involves other things, sometimes you can sell for a lower value and save a percentage (of the economic rights), you can exchange for a player you have at another club, you have to feel the player’s desire, and then only he You can answer, I won’t answer for him. Here he is treated very well, he’s a top scorer, he’s an idol, he’s a very important player.

David trains normally at the Alcides Santos center of excellence with the rest of the group since last Tuesday, 11.

