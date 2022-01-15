Inter tries to sign a pair of gringo strikers in the MLS | International

In addition to insisting on the signing of David, from Fortaleza, Inter are looking for other forwards to reinforce Cacique Medina’s squad. And the targets can come from Major League Soccer (MLS), the league in the United States. The gaucho club tries to sign two foreign strikers: Brian Rodriguez, from Los Angeles FC, and Ezequiel Barco, from Atlanta United.

The colored charge by both is on loan. Rodríguez is Uruguayan and was part of Celeste’s group in last year’s Copa América. He was in Colorado’s sights in the middle of last year, after being nominated by Diego Aguirre. At the time, the Californian team made it clear that it did not accept such a mold in the negotiation, on loan.

Barco’s situation is more complete. The striker was hired in 2018 for US$ 15 million (R$ 48.1 million at the time) by the Americans from Independiente, from Argentina. The 22-year-old also receives one of the three main salaries of the club (the Venezuelan Josef Martíne and the Brazilian Luiz Araújo complete the list).

Atlanta tries to finalize the signing of Thiago Almada, from Vélez Sarsfield. The arrival of another Argentine would make the club need to release one of the trio. Barco, however, awaits the closing of the European football transfer window.

With the revamping of the squad for 2022, Inter opened up space in the squad to sign new foreign players. In national competitions, only five can be listed per match. Inter have four: Gabriel Mercado, Bruno Méndez, Víctor Cuesta and Carlos Palacios, as D’Alessandro and Johnny have Brazilian citizenship.

So far, Colorado has announced three signings for 2022: midfielder Liziero, center forward Wesley Moraes and midfielder D’Alessandro, who stays until the end of April. The direction tries to close David’s contract with Fortaleza and is still looking for a right-back and a midfielder.