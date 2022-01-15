iPhone SE 3 with XR look: what to expect from the ‘cheap’ phone

After the launch of the iPhone 13 at the end of last year, the eyes of Apple fans are on the 3rd generation iPhone SE, expected as the next smartphone. The tech giant’s entry-level device has generated a lot of expectation mainly because of the price.

The forecast of market analysts is that the model will be launched for about US$ 399 (about R$ 2.2 thousand at the current price) in the international market, which is considered a competitive value when dealing with an Apple product.

In addition to cost, the TecMundo listed other features that are speculated for the iPhone SE 3. Check, below, what to expect from Apple’s new cell phone.

design

As Apple tends to hide information about its products very well, the look of the iPhone SE 3 is one of the biggest mysteries so far. However, insiders and content producers have already pointed out possibilities regarding the format of the device.

One of the information cited more than once is that the product must have similarities with the iPhone XR. the chinese website MyDrivers, for example, reported that the new mobile will have a redesigned form factor of the XR.

The website Ten Tech Review also published, this Friday (14), images of renders that suggest the same detail. The page informs that the device may have symmetrical bezels, with a notch at the top of the screen. On the other hand, the product should not have the speculated Touch ID. Check out the renders below.

Render of @xleaks7 from iPhone SE 3 Render of @xleaks7 from iPhone SE 3 Render of @xleaks7 from iPhone SE 3

“The dimensions remain exactly the same as the previous model, 138.4mm x 67.3mm x 7.3mm (8.2mm with the camera module), however if we take a look at the front, we notice the change in size. design here. The screen will measure 131.3mm x 60.2mm, i.e. 5.69-inch screen, based on our calculations.

Camera

Regarding cameras, there are different ideas. THE Ten Tech Review says that, according to the renders published this week, the front camera will be in a rectangular-shaped notch with rounded edges. already a project of ConceptsiPhone indicates that the front of the device will not have any notch.

On the back, the Ten Tech Review states that the device should have a single-lens camera and a flash light on the side, well simplified and without a big overhang. the work of ConceptsiPhone also suggests a single lens at the rear, but a larger rounded-shaped module.

Hardware and Connectivity

Rumors about the iPhone 3 SE are also different regarding the hardware. While there are sources that bet on the A14 Bionic processor, the same as the iPhone 12, others said that the device will be equipped with the current A15 Bionic, which is on the iPhone 13.

At this point, what many people covering the tech industry agree on is that the phone will have 5G technology with ultra-fast speeds. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo even said that the iPhone SE 3 will quite possibly be the cheapest 5G smartphone in Apple.

iPhone 13 has the A15 Bionic chip

Launch

The launch of the 3rd generation iPhone SE could be carried out in early 2022. Different sources, such as journalist Mark Gurman, from Bloomberg, have already informed that the device should not be presented much after April.

Until then, Apple is expected to make an online presentation showing the phone with all its official details and the date it should hit stores.

iPhone SE 3 according to the concept of @MajinBuofficial