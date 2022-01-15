Italy has highest death toll since late April

Italy recorded 360 deaths from Covid-19 in its daily bulletin released this Friday (14) by the Ministry of Health. The number is the highest recorded in a day in the country since April 27, when there were 373 victims.







Italy appears to have plateaued in cases, but deaths continue to rise Photo: ANSA / Ansa – Brazil

As a result, the nation adds up to 140,548 deaths in the health crisis. Although there were revisions to the data from Campania (six deaths) and Sicily (21), they were lower than in previous days.

There were also 186,253 new cases, totaling 8,356,514 infections in the pandemic.

Ministry data indicate that the country has reached a plateau of new infections, but sees a greater increase in the number of victims.

The seven-day moving average came in at 177,514, up 123% from the previous week but the smallest percentage increase since Dec.

The number of deaths continues to rise and stands at 264, 82% higher than the same day last week and the highest number since May 3, 2021.

Active cases, which discount deaths and cures, continue to rise and are at 2,398,828. Of these, more than 99% (2,379,130) are mild or asymptomatic cases and are in home isolation. Another 18,019 people are under medical observation and 1,679 in intensive care units.

The tests carried out this Friday were the average of the last few days and totaled 1,132,309, with a positivity rate of 16.4%.

Increased attention in the regions

Due to the advance of cases and the worsening of the epidemiological situation, especially with regard to hospitalizations, the alert level was raised for two regions.

Campania will change from the white to the yellow zone and the Aosta Valley will change from yellow to orange, one below the red zone, which determines the lockdown.

In practice, there are no longer any significant changes between colors due to the tightening of health rules for the entire country, which was issued by decree on January 10, and which already requires the presentation of the green pass, the Italian health certificate, to access various sectors. cultural, sports and food, such as bars and restaurants.

Vaccination

The report by the Higher Institute of Health (ISS) on vaccinations in the country was also published this Friday, which shows that the requirement of mandatory immunization for those over 50 has tripled the demand for first doses in this age group.

This week’s average was about 126,000 people versus 39,000 in previous weeks. Even so, 2,017,973 citizens over 50 years of age have not yet started the cycle. The measure will take effect on February 1 and provides for fines of 100 to 1,500 euros for those who do not immunize themselves – in addition to allowing employers to suspend their salary for unjustified absence of these people.

Dividing these age groups, those between 50 and 59 years old have the highest percentage of people who have not started immunization, at 9.61%. Among those aged 60-69 it is 7.57%; between 70-79 years is 5.82%; over 80 years is 3.7%.

Another highlight of the report is the low demand for vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years, approximately one month after the start of vaccination: 74.83% did not take any dose of Pfizer/BioNTech pediatric vaccine. .