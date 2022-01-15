Itaú buys investment broker Ideal

Itaú informed on Thursday (13) that it bought 50.01% of Ideal, in the amount of approximately BRL 650 million. The agreement provides that the bank will be entitled to the other 49.9% of the digital brokerage after five years of this acquisition process.

This financial operation will allow the financial institution to be entitled to benefits such as the offering of financial items and programs in the B2B2C standard, the speed of entry into the sector of independent investment agents and improvements in the sharing of investment items for individual customers.

In the statement, Itaú Unibanco states that it intends to keep the organization and management of the brokerage’s operations separate from the bank.

The finalization of the purchase is being analyzed by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) and the Central Bank.

About the ideal broker

Ideal was created in 2019 and is a fully digital company, specialized in offering DMA (direct market access) and electronic trading services, on a platform with a cloud system, the cloud-based.

In your site, the brokerage says that it was created with the aim of being a “connection platform between investors, the financial industry and the market”, in addition to having experience in services such as BDR, ETF, FII and in reducing operational risks.

According to the Pipeline website, the broker is being evaluated with a total value of BRL 1.3 billion, even with only 3 years of existence.

According to the note from Itaú, Ideal “is one of the leading brokers in terms of volumes traded in B3’s markets”, with extensive knowledge in the area of ​​real estate securities trading.

The bank also highlighted that the purchase is aimed at expanding services and various products according to the profile of its customers, proposing “transforming solutions” in the financial sectors.

The finance company also stated that it intends to continue investing in more sustainable platforms in its future businesses.

