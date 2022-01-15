J tests negative for Covid-19 and returns to training at Corinthians

Striker Jô tested negative for Covid-19 this Friday and joined the Corinthians squad in pre-season training. In his social networks, the athlete published a video entering the CT Joaquim Grava.

“Back home. Let’s work, focus”, wrote the player through the Instagram Stories – see post below.

The player had been one of the names to test positive on the first day of training, on Monday, as well as midfielder Willian. The shirt 10, it is worth remembering, has already resumed activities on Wednesday after also testing negative.

According to the protocol defined by Corinthians, players who test positive undergo daily tests until the result is negative. That’s how, in addition to Willian, Renato Augusto also returned to training this week. The shirt 8 did not show up again on Monday because he had already tested positive last week.

Thus, Corinthians now has no player already official out of training due to Covid-19. However, goalkeeper Ivan, who is close to hitting Timão, tested positive last Wednesday and had to reschedule his medical exams at CT Joaquim Grava.

Check out Jo’s post

Jô published a video entering the CT Joaquim Grava this Friday Playback/Instagram Stories

