Jade Picon’s ‘BBB 22’ Announcement Generates Memes | BBB

Jade Picon is one of the participants of ‘BBB 22’Disclosure
Published 01/14/2022 20:26 | Updated 01/14/2022 20:26
Rio – The announcement of the name of the digital influencer Jade Picon, 21 years old, among the participants of the Camarote group of the “BBB 22” was already expected, but it still gave rise to talk on social networks this Friday.
Netizens had fun creating memes about the young woman and mocked the fact that she is a millionaire and has to participate in races that will have as prizes cars much cheaper than the vehicles she already has in her garage.
“Jade for the first time in her life will meet a poor person and it will all be televised”, joked one person. “Imagine Jade using C&A, eating gizzards and liver in xepa. It’s going to be epic!”, said another internet user.
Recently, Jade Picon was in evidence due to rumors that she would have cheated on her ex-boyfriend, João Guilherme, with football player Neymar. Gui Araújo, who participated in “A Fazenda”, also said in the confinement that he already stayed with the young woman.
jade picão among the crowd, at the time of the test, to win a car that is cheaper than her nail polish.
jade picão no longer wearing gucci, prada, balanciaga and louis vuitton to wear dog clothes #bbb2022
twitter all like this waiting to announce jade picao #BBB22
The jade picão on the first day of the #BBB2022
Jade Picão when she takes a shower and realizes that she's going to have to take care of her hair with novex products:

#BBB22 #bbb2022
pic.twitter.com/8Id8omakOS
For the first time in her life, Jade will meet a poor person, and everything will be documented.
the jade picão after taking the hair with novex
