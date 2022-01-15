Jade Picon’s ‘BBB 22’ Announcement Generates Memes | BBB

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Jade Picon’s ‘BBB 22’ Announcement Generates Memes | BBB 16 Views


Jade Picon is one of the participants of ‘BBB 22’Disclosure

Published 01/14/2022 20:26 | Updated 01/14/2022 20:26

Rio – The announcement of the name of the digital influencer Jade Picon, 21 years old, among the participants of the Camarote group of the “BBB 22” was already expected, but it still gave rise to talk on social networks this Friday.

Netizens had fun creating memes about the young woman and mocked the fact that she is a millionaire and has to participate in races that will have as prizes cars much cheaper than the vehicles she already has in her garage.

“Jade for the first time in her life will meet a poor person and it will all be televised”, joked one person. “Imagine Jade using C&A, eating gizzards and liver in xepa. It’s going to be epic!”, said another internet user.

Recently, Jade Picon was in evidence due to rumors that she would have cheated on her ex-boyfriend, João Guilherme, with football player Neymar. Gui Araújo, who participated in “A Fazenda”, also said in the confinement that he already stayed with the young woman.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Leader’s room will be inside the house with bar and dance floor

The BBB22 Leader’s bedroom has changed: it’s inside the house and can’t exactly be called …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved