Jade Picon’s ‘BBB 22’ Announcement Generates Memes | BBB

Jade Picon is one of the participants of ‘BBB 22’Disclosure

Published 01/14/2022 20:26 | Updated 01/14/2022 20:26

Rio – The announcement of the name of the digital influencer Jade Picon, 21 years old, among the participants of the Camarote group of the “BBB 22” was already expected, but it still gave rise to talk on social networks this Friday.

Netizens had fun creating memes about the young woman and mocked the fact that she is a millionaire and has to participate in races that will have as prizes cars much cheaper than the vehicles she already has in her garage.

“Jade for the first time in her life will meet a poor person and it will all be televised”, joked one person. “Imagine Jade using C&A, eating gizzards and liver in xepa. It’s going to be epic!”, said another internet user.

Recently, Jade Picon was in evidence due to rumors that she would have cheated on her ex-boyfriend, João Guilherme, with football player Neymar. Gui Araújo, who participated in “A Fazenda”, also said in the confinement that he already stayed with the young woman.