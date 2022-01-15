Jô works separately from the cast; Roni is low due to pain at Corinthians in the pre-season | Corinthians

Corinthians continued the pre-season this Saturday morning, at CT Joaquim Grava, with the presence of striker Jô once again. Recovered from Covid and back in training since last Friday, the player did work separately, away from the group.

Jô finished his physical evaluations and started to work alone under the supervision of physical trainer Flávio de Oliveira. The 34-year-old veteran is behind the rest in the physical part for having missed a few days in quarantine.

Who also did not work with the group was midfielder Roni, who felt pain in the posterior muscle of his right thigh and stayed inside the CT under the supervision of the club’s physiotherapy

Meanwhile, the cast worked under Sylvinho and the rest of his commission. First, everyone warmed up, followed by some small-space possession work.

Afterwards, defenders and sides stayed with the coach and with the assistant Fernando Lázaro for a specific work of defensive positioning. Doriva and Alex worked on movement, passes, crossing and finishing with the midfielders, midfielders and forwards of the squad.

This Sunday, Corinthians will play a training game against Inter de Limeira. The season premiere takes place on January 25, against Ferroviária, at 9 pm, at Neo Química Arena.