John Textor is impressed by the Botafogo fans’ party: ‘I still can’t believe this happened’

The historic and absurd party of the fans of the Botafogo at General Severiano’s headquarters on Thursday, the day of the approval of the sale of SAF (Sociedad Anónima do Futebol) at the deliberative Council, still has an impact. the american businessman John Textor manifested itself again.

“I still can’t believe this actually happened. I always miss the best parties… never again! – compared Textor.

The investor also encouraged the crowd by sharing news that the FuboTV, a streaming application in which it was a shareholder, bought the broadcasting rights from Premier League to Canada.

– FuboTV buys the Canadian rights to the English Premier League! Very proud of FuboTV and its ongoing commitment to being a leader in delivering the most diverse and valuable sports content. Ready for Botafogo? – He asked.

