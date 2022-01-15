Kevin Williamson Reveals What ‘Scream 5 & 6’ Original Plot Would Look Like

It’s no secret that’panic 4‘ was supposed to be the first film in a new trilogy. Unfortunately, after the horror’s tepid performance at the box office, the other two sequels were shelved.

In an interview with Bloody Disgusting, the screenwriter Kevin Williamson revealed details about their original plans for ‘panic 5‘ and ‘panic 6‘.

“[Em ‘Pânico 5’], Jill would go to college, so murders would start happening on campus. The killer knew she was behind the mask in the previous movie, so he would be trying to expose the truth. To hide her past, Jill would have to keep killing to cover up the facts. It would be killer vs. assassin. And Sidney would suffer from amnesia and be a professor at the college.”

he completes, “’Scream 6′ was going to answer what happened between Dewey and Gale. Sidney would also return, but the film would focus on Gale’s narrative.”

At the Rotten Tomatoes, the fifth chapter of the franchise ‘Panic‘ has received 78% approval through 79 published reviews and became the third highest-rated film in the franchise – despite many critics claiming it to be the best since the original.

The highest rated film in the franchise is ‘panic 2‘ (81% approval and 81 criticism published) followed by the original (79% approval and 82 reviews).

As critics are still posting their reviews of the new film, the percentage could change in the coming days.

Check the ranking:

5. Panic 3 (41% approval)

4. Panic 4 (61% approval)

3. Panic – 2022 (78% approval)

2. Panic (79% approval)

1. Panic 2 (81% approval)

In general consensus, “Critics praised the tone, narrative, performances and resurgence of the slasher saga with the new feature film.”

See the main comments below:

“Brutally gory, gloriously self-referential and genuinely entertaining, ‘Scream’ pays homage to the past while still fully standing.”, The Jam Report.

“It may not be so outrageously banal in its approach, but this fifth film in the Scream franchise has something in common with The Matrix: Resurrections in its scathing commentary on our contemporary film culture.”, Flicks.

“It may not match the original, but the new ‘Panic’ is up there with ‘Panic 2’ as the best sequel in the series” – Digital Spy.

“It’s fun without diminishing the audience or genre, it’s scary without needing cheap scares or imitations, and it’s fun and unpredictable” – The AU Review.

“I really like how [‘Pânico’] make fun of yourself” – Nerd Reactor.

“A success worthy of the crown of Wes Craven” – THN.

“The new film successfully continues the tradition of ‘Panic’ evolving, through original and poignant commentary on the horror genre – but one of the most incredible qualities of the fifth chapter is that it is absolutely exuding love and respect for the franchise” – Perri Nemiroff.

The film is now showing in national cinemas.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett , from the praised terror ‘Bloody Wedding‘, are responsible for the direction.

Twenty-five years after a series of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new assassin appropriates the mask of Ghostface and begins stalking a group of teenagers to uncover secrets from the town’s deadly past, causing Sidney Prescott Return to unravel the mystery.

The cast has the return of Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courteney Cox and Marley Shelton, in addition to introducing newcomers Melissa Barrera, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, Kyle Gallner, Jack Quaid, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mikey Madison.