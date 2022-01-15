Leo Picon denies that he will leave networks so as not to harm Jade

Leo Picon, 25, joked about his sister’s legal team, Jade Picon, 20, asking him to get off the internet so as not to harm her at BBB 22. The digital influencer was one of those confirmed as a participant in the cabin group in the new edition from the reality show.

In a post on Twitter, the businessman and influencer said that he would stay out of any social network and that would have been the reason for his sister to have deposited R$ 1.5 million in her account via Pix.

“During her participation, I will stay off the internet. Without any social media. That’s why she gave me the R$1.5 million Pix. Legal team said I can harm her participation with the shit I say . Kisses. I’m going to enjoy life offline,” Leo wrote.

Then the businessman joked that no amount of money in the world can silence his voice. “I returned the BRL 1.5 million Pix (which never happened) and here I am: #TeamJade hurricane,” he said.

He even joked by posting a photo of him with his sister, which, according to him, she would not approve of being published. “She never let me post this photo, but I think it’s important to warn that Jade is a gnome. You will understand that with the program”, he said.

BRL 1.5 million pix

In an interview with Chango TV channel on YouTube, the influencer and entrepreneur revealed that he was surprised by a generous donation from Jade in his bank account, when he returned from a trip to Fernando de Noronha.

“I arrived yesterday, went to open the computer and there was a PIX of R$ 1.5 million. Seriously, I’ll show you! And there was a message along with it: ‘Leo, I love you’. I didn’t understand, bro! I just arrived, I was in Noronha…”, revealed the boy.

Millionaire

Jade appeared at the age of 12 in videos recorded by her brother, Léo Picon, for his YouTube channel. Léo is also known for another reality show, “De Férias com o Ex”.

Today, after conquering the teenage audience, Jade has almost 14 million followers on Instagram, almost 2 million on Youtube and 4 million on TikTok. Unsurprisingly, she ends up attracting the most diverse brands and brands that yield very expensive “publiposts” that have already added up much more than the value of the prize in her account.

In addition, last year, he launched his clothing brand, Jade². The store is still only online, but it has several pieces that have become a fever among its fans.

It is not the first time

Jade had already been the target of the “BBB” team there in 2020, the first year in which famous and anonymous mingled in the house. At the time, she ended up declining the invitation and explained why.

It’s very complicated for you to put your whole career on the line, you know? I feel like BBB is a place where you either take a rocket and go to heaven or take a toboggan and go to hell.

famous affairs

Jade lived a famous romance with João Guilherme, actor and son of Leonardo’s singer. The two took up the relationship in 2018, after her return from an exchange in Europe and lived together: Jade even appeared on the cover of one of her ex’s singles.

João Guilherme, son of Leonardo, went to the Maldives with his girlfriend, Jade Picon. They stayed at the Lux South Ari resort, with daily rates of approximately R$ 9 thousand Image: Playback/Instagram

The romance came to an end in September last year and she was singled out as the affair of none other than Neymar. The relationship between the two, however, was never confirmed.

“I’m not the type of person you see getting into controversy, who comes here to retract, leak numbers, print conversations. I also have my own time, it happens that it’s been exposed here for another ten years. I just ask that my time be respected”, said Jade in Stories at the time.

The “BBB 22” debuts on January 17 and will be led by Tadeu Schmidt for the first time.