Leonardo has worse news, after giving change to Eduardo Costa

Emival Eterno Costa, better known by his stage name Leonardo, was once again one of the most talked about topics of the moment. That’s because, the country singer surprised his followers again after receiving a news that caught netizens off guard involving Eduardo Costa and the double, Bruno and brown.

It is no longer news to anyone that ‘Cabaré’ is more than reopened after so long and the singers Leonardo and Bruno and Marrone signed a partnership at the end of last year, after the exclusion of Eduardo Costa from the project because of his controversies with Zé Felipe’s father involving his wife, Poliana.

For those who don’t know, the musician left the project after allegedly hitting on the blonde shamelessly several times without caring about the partner or the friendship of the two.

Now, after all this confusion, the duo has already gone on a national tour with Leonardo. However, after a successful debut in Xangri-lá (RS), the producer informed that the presentation scheduled for January 15, at Arena Petry, in São José (SC), is postponed.

According to the statement from Opus Entretenimento, the postponement is due to the fact that part of the band and project team have tested positive for COVID-19. The show should take place on February 13, 2022, at the same location.

According to the information, all customers with tickets for the show must follow the guidelines in accordance with law 14.046/20, which provides for emergency measures to mitigate the effects of the crisis resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic in the tourism and tourism sectors. of culture, the wording of which was amended by Provisional Measure 1036/21, published on 03/18/21.