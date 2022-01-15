Leverkusen holds Lucas Alario, and Palmeiras probes ‘new Suárez’

The negotiation between palm trees, Lucas Alario and Bayer Leverkusen, from Germany, had an unfavorable outcome for the São Paulo club, which was counting on the Argentine’s loan to assume the role of center forward in the squad.

The German club gave up on negotiating the 29-year-old player, who remains only as an option, without many opportunities, but who is the immediate reserve of the titular Patrik Schick. With that, Palmeiras is already running after another “9 shirt”.

The name of the time is Agustín Álvarez, from Peñarol. The 20-year-old Uruguayan is already well known in Brazil. Last year he was on the field in both the Carboneros’ matches against Corinthians in the South American group stage (Peñarol won both – 2-0 in São Paulo and 4-0 in Montevideo).

Álvarez, known as “Canary” in his country, scored 28 goals in 51 games last season. Valued at 5 million euros (R$ 31 million), he renewed with the Uruguayan team until December 2024. The player has a national title and the top scorer of the Sudamericana, with 10 goals in his curriculum.

In Uruguay’s pre-list for the upcoming World Cup qualifying matches, the 1.80 m striker is seen as a successor to Cavani and Suárez. For Celeste, he has one goal in four matches played.

The deadline for the registration of athletes for the FIFA Club World Cup is until the 24th, and Palmeiras understands that this is the only piece left to close Abel Ferreira’s squad.

The negotiation with Alario

Palmeiras’ first offer to count on Alario was a definitive purchase, something that was immediately rejected. Afterwards, Verdão tried the player on loan, committing to pay his salaries in full, but without financial compensation to the Germans, who accepted the terms at first.

However, the difficulty in finding a replacement for the attack made Leverkusen go back. The report found that Palmeiras was willing to send financial compensation to the European club, but Germany’s red-blacks chose to end the negotiations because they could not find a replacement quickly on the market.

The Iranian Sardar Azmoun, 27, who plays for Zenit, in Russia, and the young Nketiah, 22, from Arsenal, in England, were the first targets of Leverkusen. As the negotiations did not advance, the coach Gerardo Soane did not give the approval for the release of Alario.

This Saturday (15), Leverkusen will face Borussia Monchengladbach away from home and will have Lucas Alario among those related for the game.

Vini Jr. surpasses Haaland and is the most valuable player in the world, says study