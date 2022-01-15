Linn da Quebrada, from BBB22, faced cancer and has already won math olympics | BBB22

– He was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses until he was 17 years old.

– Won math olympics and scholarship at a private school.

– He faced testicular cancer in 2014, at age 23, and was cured three years later.

– Studied and lived with the singer Liniker, in Santo André.

– Started his career as a performer and launched his musical career as MC Linn da Quebrada.

– Created a crowdfunding to produce his debut album, “Pajubá”, in 2017, and the campaign exceeded the goal.

– already done feat with Glória Groove, Karol Conká and As Baías.

– Got silicone in early 2021 and cried with emotion at feeling free.

– At the beginning of 2022, she managed to include her social name in the documentation and started to sign Lina Pereira dos Santos.

– Won the Teddy Award for Best Foreign Documentary, in Berlin, with the documentary about his life called “Bixa Travesty”.

