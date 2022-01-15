Linn da Quebrada on ‘BBB22’: Singer, actress and presenter is a reference in the LGBTQIA+ community | TV and Series

At 31 years old, Linn da Quebrada is known as a singer, actress and presenter. With so much occupation on her resume, the member of the Camarote group of “Big Brother Brasil 22” has also become, over the years, one of the references of the LGBTQIA+ community.

It’s on stage that Linn became known, but music wasn’t the most obvious choice. It was with the performance that she says she was “completely in love” with her body.

After a poor and religious childhood, as a Jehovah’s Witness, she started performing and saw that music, more specifically funk, could be the channel to distribute her message in 2016.

“I don’t use music to be a singer, I use my music to be heard, as a tool for dialogue.”

2 of 2 Linn da Quebrada debuted on television in the series ‘Segunda Chamada’ — Photo: Globo/Mauricio Fidalgo Linn da Quebrada debuted on television in the series ‘Segunda Chamada’ — Photo: Globo/Mauricio Fidalgo

But, beyond the stages, she goes far:

presents the program “TransMissão” on Canal Brasil;

was one of Karol Conka’s guests at Rock in Rio, along with Gloria Groove;

debuted as an actress on Globo in the series “Segunda Chamada” in 2019;

and starred in the award-winning documentary “Bixa Travesty”, in which she recounted her trajectory of facing machismo and various forms of transphobia.