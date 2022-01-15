Listening to audio without opening the conversation may be a new WhatsApp function

THE Whatsapp never stop innovating. More and more, the messaging application is attentive to the needs and experiences of users to offer an even more complete tool. Have you ever thought about listening to an audio without having to open the conversation? This novelty is already in the testing phase.

The idea is to allow users to be able to hear audio even while they are browsing other conversations or application functions.

Audio on WhatsApp

This new tool can make life even easier for users. Have you ever thought how cool it is to answer multiple conversations while listening to a contact’s audio? So you won’t have to be stuck on a single screen. This is the proposal of the feature that is in the testing phase.

The change is just one of many others that have been implemented by WhatsApp in recent times. But the possibility is still in the testing phase to check the feasibility of the function.

According to WhatsApp, the new feature is in the beta version of iOS phones. In addition, it can also be tried on WhatsApp Business, which is the professional messenger.

To check what’s new, users always need to download the latest version of the application that is available for download. Thus, with each new version more features may become available.

But, as already mentioned, the tool that allows you to listen to the audios while making use of other features still doesn’t have a forecast of when it will be available. What is known is that more changes are expected to be announced by the messaging app in the coming months.

Another tool that is being studied to be put into use in 2022 is the transcription of WhatsApp audios, which will also be very useful for the hearing impaired. To make the interaction even lighter, another proposal is to allow reactions during conversations, as is already done on Instagram and other apps.