Live games on TV and streaming January 15-17, 2022

All games broadcast on Disney channels (ESPN and Fox Sports) are also broadcast on Star+. Programming is provided by broadcasters and may change without notice. Games in Brasilia time.

Saturday, January 15th

Time Championship Game broadcaster 8:30 am italian female Roma vs Empoli ESPN 9:30 am German 2nd division Werder Bremen vs Fortuna Düsseldorf OneFootball 9:30 am German 2nd division Nurnberg vs Paderborn OneFootball 9:30 am German 2nd division St. Pauli vs Erzgebirge Aue OneFootball 9:30 am English Premier League Manchester City vs Chelsea ESPN Brazil 9:30 am English 2nd Division Luton Town vs Bournemouth Star+ 10:30 am italian female Hellas Verona vs Milan Star+ 11 am Sao Paulo Juniors Cup Atletico Goianiense vs Palmeiras sportv 11 am Sao Paulo Juniors Cup Canaan vs Juventus Paulistao Play, Elevensports 11 am indian championship Mohun Bagan x Bengaluru OneFootball 11 am Italian Championship Sampdoria vs Turin Star+ 11:30 am German Championship Wolfsburg vs Hertha Berlin OneFootball 11:30 am German Championship Mainz vs Bochum OneFootball 11:30 am German Championship Stuttgart vs RB Leipzig OneFootball 11:30 am German Championship Union Berlin v Hoffenheim OneFootball 11:30 am German Championship Cologne vs Bayern OneFootball 12:00 pm Northern Irish Championship Linfield vs Ballymena OneFootbal 12:00 pm Northern Irish Championship Carrick Rangers vs Glenavon OneFootball 12:00 pm Northern Irish Championship Larne x Dungannon Swifts OneFootball 12:00 pm Northern Irish Championship Portadown x Coleraine OneFootball 12:00 pm King’s Cup Mallorca vs Espanyol ESPN 12:00 pm English Premier League Newcastle vs Watford Star+ 12:00 pm English Premier League Norwich vs Everton ESPN Brazil 12:00 pm English Premier League Wolverhampton vs Southampton Star+ 12:00 pm English 2nd Division Derby County vs Sheffield United Star+ 12:15 pm Belgian Championship OH Leuven x Mechelen Elevensports 1 pm French Championship Saint-Étienne vs Lens Star+ 1:30 pm Africa Cup of Nations Nigeria vs Sudan band 2 pm Italian Championship Salernitana vs Lazio Fox Sports 2:30 pm English Premier League Aston Villa vs Manchester United ESPN Brazil 2:30 pm German Championship Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen OneFootball 2:30 pm Belgian Championship Seraing vs Saint-Gilloise Elevensports 2:30 pm King’s Cup Girona vs Rayo Vallecano Star+ 2:30 pm King’s Cup Sporting Gijon vs Cadiz Star+ 15:00 Sao Paulo Juniors Cup Desportivo Brasil vs IAPE Paulistao Play, Elevensports 15:00 Sao Paulo Juniors Cup International x Portuguese sportv 15:00 Portuguese Championship Benfica vs Moreirense ESPN 2 16:00 Africa Cup of Nations Guinea Bissau vs Egypt Youtube CAF 16:00 Dutch Championship Feyenoord vs Vitesse Star+ 4:30 pm German 2nd division Darmstadt vs Karlsruher OneFootball 4:45 pm Italian Championship Juventus vs Udinese ESPN Brazil 4:45 pm Belgian Championship Club Brugge vs Sint-Truiden Star+, Elevensports 17:00 French Championship PSG x Brest Star+ 17:15 Sao Paulo Juniors Cup Audax x Vasco sportv 5:30 pm King’s Cup Betis vs Sevilla Fox Sports 19:00 Sao Paulo Juniors Cup retro x cruise sportv 7:30 pm Sao Paulo Juniors Cup Flamengo x West Sportv, Rede Vida 21:00 summer tournament Independiente vs San Lorenzo Star+ 9:45 pm Sao Paulo Juniors Cup Sao Paulo vs Sao Caetano sportv

Sunday, January 16

Time Championship Game broadcaster 08:00 King’s Cup Atletico Baleares vs Valencia Fox Sports 08:00 italian female Pomigliano vs Juventus Star+ 08:15 Dutch Championship Utrecht vs Ajax ESPN Brazil 8:30 am Italian Championship Sassuolo vs Hellas Verona Star+ 9 am English 2nd Division Hull City vs Stoke City Star+ 9 am French Championship Rennes vs Bordeaux Star+ 9:30 am Belgian Championship Royal Antwerp vs Charleroi Star+ 9:30 am German 2nd division Schalke 04 x Holstein Kiel OneFootball 9:30 am German 2nd division Heidenheim vs Ingolstadt OneFootball 9:30 am German 2nd division Sandhausen vs Jahn Regensburg OneFootball 9:30 am Belgian Championship Antwerp vs Charleroi Elevensports 10 am African Cup of Nations Gambia vs Mali band 10 am Spanish Championship Elche vs Villarreal Star+ 10:30 am italian female Internazionale vs Napoli Star+ 10:30 am Dutch Championship Groningen vs PSV Eindhoven Star+ 11 am English Premier League Liverpool vs Brentford Star+ 11 am English Premier League West Ham vs Leeds ESPN Brazil 11 am Italian Championship Venice vs Empoli Star+ 11 am indian championship Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City OneFootball 11:30 am female english Arsenal vs Reading Star+ 12:00 pm Belgian Championship KAS Eupen vs Cercle Brugge Elevensports 1 pm Turkish Championship Hatayspor x Galatasaray DAZN 1 pm Africa Cup of Nations Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone band 1 pm Africa Cup of Nations Tunisia vs Mauritania Youtube CAF 1:05 pm French Championship Troyes vs Lyon ESPN Brazil 1:30 pm English Premier League Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Star+ 1:30 pm German Championship Arminia Bielefeld vs Greuther Furth OneFootball 2 pm Italian Championship Roma vs Cagliari Fox Sports 2:30 pm Belgian Championship Anderlecht vs Standard Liege Star+, Elevensports 15:00 Portuguese Championship Vizela x Sporting ESPN 2 3:30 pm Spanish Supercup Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao ESPN Brazil 3:45 pm female english Tottenham vs West Ham Star+ 16:00 Africa Cup of Nations Algeria vs Equatorial Guinea band 4:45 pm Italian Championship Atalanta vs Internazionale Star+ 4:45 pm French Championship Olympique Marseille vs Lille Fox Sports 17:00 Belgian Championship Genk x Beershot Elevensports 5:30 pm Portuguese Championship Belenenses x Porto ESPN 2 7:15 pm summer tournament Spanish Union vs Belgrano Star+ 9:30 pm summer tournament Defender x Danube Star+

Monday, January 17th