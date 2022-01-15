Luana Piovani opens the game about Pedro Scooby at BBB22

Actress Luana Piovani finally broke the silence and spoke, this Friday (1/14), about Pedro Scooby’s participation in BBB22. Her ex-husband was confirmed in the Camarote team.

Luana Piovani has gained thousands of followers since the moment of Pedro Scooby’s announcement in the house. Known for criticizing and speaking her mind, the actress became the center of attention: fans of the show wanted to see what she would say about Scooby.

However, this expectation may not be 100% met. In a post on Stories, Piovani said: “I will not comment on BBB. I never watched it and I wouldn’t watch it now.”

However, she said she will see some news on social media.

“I will find out about things through social media. I like social media for something else. I don’t think you will find that entertainment here. But I love that you guys are following me.”