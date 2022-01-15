Luciano Estevan talks about sex on YouTube

Luciano Estevan, the second participant of “BBB 22” (TV Globo) revealed, is one of the members of “Chá de Cueca”, a humor channel on YouTube that is committed to talking about sex “spontaneously and without much formality”, as the description indicates.
In the form of a chat and with the aim of “breaking the already imposed taboos”, the channel has videos covering subjects such as Greek kissing and male masturbation.
The latest video of “Chá de Cueca” was published in September 2016, with the actor and dancer and a channelmate explaining what the erogenous areas of the female body are. Check out:
BBB 22: See all the participants of Globo’s reality show
1 / 22
Born in Crixás, Goiás, Laís is a doctor and is 30 years old. He works in general practice, currently on the front line against covid-19, and is finishing his specialization in Dermatology.
Disclosure / Globe
two / 22
Ana Clara Puñal / Gshow
3 / 22
Reproduction / Instagram
4 / 22
Reproduction / Instagram
5 / 22
Ana Clara Puñal/Gshow
6 / 22
Luciano was born and raised in Florianópolis, Santa Catarina, is 28 years old and is an actor and dancer. He has been in a non-monogamous relationship for eight years and is currently entering the house committed.
Disclosure / Globe
7 / 22
Raisa Cavaignac/Gshow
8 / 22
Luciano, from ‘BBB 22’
Playback / Instagram
9 / 22
Reproduction / Instagram
10 / 22
BBB 22: Luciano revealed the size of his dowry on social media
11 / 22
BBB 22: Jessilane Alves, the third announced participant
Disclosure / Globe
12 / 22
Born in Bahia and resident of Valparaíso de Goiás, in Goiás, Jessilane is a Biology teacher and is 26 years old. Her first formal job was at the age of 14 and currently the sister is a postgraduate in sign language, studying to be an interpreter.
Reproduction / Instagram
13 / 22
Reproduction / Instagram
14 / 22
Reproduction / Instagram
15 / 22
BBB 22: Luciano is the fourth participant announced
Disclosure / Globe
16 / 22
Eliezer is 31 years old and was born in Volta Redonda, Rio de Janeiro. A designer by training, he has been a partner in a Marketing and Branding agency for ten years.
Silvestre Mendes/Gshow
17 / 22
18 / 22
Reproduction / Instagram
19 / 22
Slovenia is 25 years old, was born in João Pessoa, Paraíba, but lives in Caruaru, Pernambuco. Miss Pernambuco in 2018, her name is inspired by the division of Yugoslavia when choosing her name. Marketing student, currently works with a digital influencer and talks about fashion, beauty and lifestyle. She even went to college in Physics, was the only woman in the class and almost graduated.
Disclosure / Globe
20 / 22
Reproduction / Instagram
21 / 22
Ana Clara Meirelles/Gshow
22 / 22
Reproduction / Instagram