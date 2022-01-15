Luciano Estevan talks about sex on YouTube

Luciano Estevan, the second participant of “BBB 22” (TV Globo) revealed, is one of the members of “Chá de Cueca”, a humor channel on YouTube that is committed to talking about sex “spontaneously and without much formality”, as the description indicates.

In the form of a chat and with the aim of “breaking the already imposed taboos”, the channel has videos covering subjects such as Greek kissing and male masturbation.

The latest video of “Chá de Cueca” was published in September 2016, with the actor and dancer and a channelmate explaining what the erogenous areas of the female body are. Check out:

