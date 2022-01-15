Luciano Estevan talks about sex on YouTube

Luciano Estevan, the second participant of “BBB 22” (TV Globo) revealed, is one of the members of “Chá de Cueca”, a humor channel on YouTube that is committed to talking about sex “spontaneously and without much formality”, as the description indicates.

In the form of a chat and with the aim of “breaking the already imposed taboos”, the channel has videos covering subjects such as Greek kissing and male masturbation.

The latest video of “Chá de Cueca” was published in September 2016, with the actor and dancer and a channelmate explaining what the erogenous areas of the female body are. Check out:

Laís Caldas

Born in Crixás, Goiás, Laís is a doctor and is 30 years old. He works in general practice, currently on the front line against covid-19, and is finishing his specialization in Dermatology.

Laís Caldas

Born in Crixás, Goiás, Laís is a doctor and is 30 years old. He works in general practice, currently on the front line against covid-19, and is finishing his specialization in Dermatology.

Laís Caldas

Born in Crixás, Goiás, Laís is a doctor and is 30 years old. He works in general practice, currently on the front line against covid-19, and is finishing his specialization in Dermatology.

Laís Caldas

Born in Crixás, Goiás, Laís is a doctor and is 30 years old. He works in general practice, currently on the front line against covid-19, and is finishing his specialization in Dermatology.

Laís Caldas

Born in Crixás, Goiás, Laís is a doctor and is 30 years old. He works in general practice, currently on the front line against covid-19, and is finishing his specialization in Dermatology.

Luciano Estevan

Luciano Estevan

Luciano was born and raised in Florianópolis, Santa Catarina, is 28 years old and is an actor and dancer. He has been in a non-monogamous relationship for eight years and is currently entering the house committed.

Jessilane Alves

Born in Bahia and resident of Valparaíso de Goiás, in Goiás, Jessilane is a Biology teacher and is 26 years old. Her first formal job was at the age of 14 and currently the sister is a postgraduate in sign language, studying to be an interpreter.

Eliezer

Eliezer is 31 years old and was born in Volta Redonda, Rio de Janeiro. A designer by training, he has been a partner in a Marketing and Branding agency for ten years.

slovenia marques

Slovenia is 25 years old, was born in João Pessoa, Paraíba, but lives in Caruaru, Pernambuco. Miss Pernambuco in 2018, her name is inspired by the division of Yugoslavia when choosing her name. Marketing student, currently works with a digital influencer and talks about fashion, beauty and lifestyle. She even went to college in Physics, was the only woman in the class and almost graduated.

