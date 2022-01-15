Luciano, from BBB22, is a classical dancer and works on a children’s channel | BBB22

– Had keracotone, a disease that impairs vision, and had a cornea transplant.
– Lives in a kitchenette next to her mother’s house.
BBB22: Luciano in his kitchenette where he makes his videos on the internet — Photo: Raíssa Cavaignac/Gshow
– Had a vision of Pope John Paul II near the basement of his house.
– He was married for eight years to a woman, with whom he had an open relationship. He is currently dating another woman he met while he was married.
– She shares three pets with her ex: a stray dog and two cats.
– Danced ballet from 5 to 18 years old.
Luciano is a participant of BBB22 — Photo: Instagram reproduction
– Admires Lázaro Ramos and wants to meet him at BBB.
– Ask people’s birth chart as soon as you meet them.
– Has crush on Pabllo Vitar.
– It was a bartender. At parties, he likes to dance and make drinks for the crowd,
– He loves Florianópolis and would only change cities if he were to live somewhere in California, in the United States.
– He loves Larissa Manoela and admires her as a person.
Meet Luciano, participant of ‘BBB22’
