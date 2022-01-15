Luciano has a contracture in his calf, but should be able to debut with São Paulo in Paulistão | São Paulo

Striker Luciano was diagnosed with a contracture in his left calf, in tests carried out this week. The São Paulo player returned to the Barra Funda CT last Monday, already in pain.

Since then, he has only been doing activities at the club’s Refis. The expectation is that he will be able to debut in Paulistão with the team on the 27th, at 21:30, against Guarani, away from home.

Luciano has suffered from injuries since he arrived at São Paulo. Last year, the striker missed important games due to problems mainly in the thigh.

1 of 2 Luciano trains at São Paulo — Photo: Disclosure Luciano trains at São Paulo — Photo: Disclosure

The player emerges as a possible starter for the attack in a season where competition should be strong. In addition to him, the cast has Calleri, Rigoni, Juan, Nikão and Marquinhos. Pablo and Vitor Bueno are not in the plans for the season.

In training this afternoon, São Paulo intensified the work on the field. According to the club’s official website, the squad improved the exchange of passes and carried out a new confrontation activity led by coach Rogério Ceni.

Then, under the command of assistant Charles Hembert, the players improved their finishing and again the pass exchange. Finally, the athletes were divided into two groups for an activity in a reduced field.

The news of the day was the return of Volpi and Calleri. The duo tested negative for Covid-19 and joined the cast at CT da Barra Funda.

+ Watch: all about the negotiations of the São Paulo