Luciano misses training sessions of the week, but should be available for debut at Paulista

Luciano has been lacking in the first pre-season training sessions for São Paulo. The player reappeared with pain in his left calf and was eventually diagnosed with a contracture in the region.

This week, São Paulo’s number 11 limited himself to work at Refis. Despite the injury, Luciano should be available to Rogério Ceni for the team’s debut of the season, scheduled for January 27, against Guarani, away from home, at 21:30 (Brasília).

This Friday the tricolor cast worked in two periods. After the morning activity, the group returned to the game at 16:00 (Brasília time) to improve some fundamentals and gradually get into the rhythm of the game.

After lunch and a short rest, the players started the second period of work in the gym, doing muscle strengthening. Afterwards, they performed a warm-up already on the lawn, with the ball.

Under the coordination of Rogério Ceni and his assistant, Charles Hembert, the group participated in activities to improve the exchange of passes and calibrate the finalizations in a circuit that demanded a lot of intensity.

Finally, the athletes participated in a confrontation training when they were divided into two teams. Jonathan Calleri and Tiago Volpi, free from covid-19, normally participated in the working Friday at CT da Barra Funda.

