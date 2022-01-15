Luís Oyama says goodbye to Botafogo on social media after shining in Serie B

Volante will return to Mirassol, for which he will compete in the Paulista Championship in the first half of this season.

One of the highlights of Botafogo in the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B title in 2021, the midfielder Luís Oyama said goodbye to the club this Friday (14), in a text published on his Instagram account. Glorioso has not reached an agreement for his stay and, therefore, he will return to Mirassol and should play in the Paulista Championship in the first half of this season.

“Today I say goodbye to Botafogo. Club that will forever be in my heart. I thank everyone, because from the first day I was well received and that made it easier for me to adapt to this shirt. We went through turbulent moments, in which we never lacked race and delivery, and these moments gave us joys that will remain in my memories forever, such as the first national title of my career.”, wrote Oyama.

He also talked about the experience of playing with the Nilton Santos Stadium full: “When I arrived at Nilton Santos, I imagined that it was crowded and precisely in the last game, I was able to fulfill the dream of experiencing that atmosphere. Here I thank the fans for their usual affection, the athletes, the coaching staff and everyone involved in the club.”

See the numbers of Luís Oyama with the Botafogo shirt

In the last Série B, the midfielder was a starter in 23 of the 26 matches he played, scoring a goal, against Náutico, and providing two assists. Mirassol wanted R$ 3.5 million for Oyama to remain at Botafogo, but the Rio club’s proposal did not even reach 30% of the amount desired by the Paulistas.