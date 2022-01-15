Macaé City Hall

With the state government’s forecast to deliver doses of Pfizer’s pediatric vaccines for this Saturday (15), Macaé is already preparing to start vaccinating children from 5 to 11 years old on Monday (17).

The expectation is that about 1,600 doses of pediatric vaccines are delivered to the municipality in the early afternoon of this Saturday.

Given the number of doses made available by the State Health Department in this first stage, Macaé will start vaccinating children from 5 to 11 years old who belong to the priority audience: Autistic, Down Syndrome and People with Disabilities (PCD).

The service will be carried out at Casa da Vacina, which from this Monday (17) will work at the Jorge Caldas Health Center. Vaccination will take place from 8 am to 4 pm.

The Municipal Health Department clarifies the population that the vaccination schedule for children of this public will be released after confirmation of the delivery of vaccines. However, parents and legal guardians of children must already prepare the necessary documents for vaccination: Birth Certificate and Vaccination Book.

The child’s CPF or SUS Card can be presented to facilitate the entry of data in the Information System of the National Immunization Program (SIPNI).

If the child belonging to this group is not accompanied by parents or legal guardians, it is necessary to present a consent form from them, thus allowing vaccination.