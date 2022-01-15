Magalu bets big and will be Faustão’s “master” sponsor at Band

A very rare fact on Brazilian TV, three days before its debut on Band, Fausto Silva’s new show still has companies vying for a spot to, lo and behold, advertise on the show.

According to the column, until last Thursday (15), at least, the commercial department of the Saad family broadcaster was still negotiating quotas, “merchans” and inserts in the attraction that debuts next Monday.

However, a “master” advertising quota is already completed: with the Magazine Luiza conglomerate, a company whose estimated market value is currently around R$50 billion.

Magalu thus shows its loyalty to a communicator that it already supported at Globo: it was one of the great sponsors of “Domingão do Faustão” (continues advertising on “Domingão”, with Luciano Huck) and followed him in his move to morumbi

Magalu, owned by businesswoman Luiza Trajano, is facing a very strange moment on the stock exchange: without any relevant fact to justify it —except for the crisis and unemployment that the country is going through, which is nothing new—, it had a large and abrupt drop in the value of its shares: collapsed about 70% this year alone.

Even so, the Trajano conglomerate maintains an aggressive disclosure policy.

Band commercial at a party

Band maintains absolute secrecy about the value of each quota, but market sources heard by the column estimate that, in the full table, for a year of investment, this could cost up to R$ 80 million.

However, this “full table” is just a reference: ALL broadcasters in the world (and other vehicles) give huge discounts to advertisers. Broadcasters with RedeTV, for example, have a discount of more than 90%.

But even Globo makes “fat” discounts for its advertisers.

Band is already celebrating the results of 2022, as it is not just Fausto who is bringing home (a lot of) money. F1 has also already secured double revenue for this year’s season, which could reach R$100 million (a scoop in this column last week).

“Faustão na Band” will be a daily program (Monday to Friday), shown between 8:30 pm and 10:30 pm. Fausto Silva, 73, signed a five-year contract with the Band, where he has worked: he returns to his old house after 34 years.

As this column exclusively anticipated in August of last year, the idea is to make a different program every day. Part of them will be live, and another part will always be recorded.

