Maid of honor, Slovenia left a friend in hand to join BBB22 · TV News

A member of Big Brother Brasil 22’s Pipoca, Eslovênia Marques had to leave a friend in hand to enter the most guarded house in Brazil. The model was one of the godmothers of the physical therapist Iulyane Ferreira, who will marry this Friday (14). However, because of the confinement of reality, the sister had to miss the ceremony.

“Hi, my name is Iuly, I’m a friend from Slovenia. Today, she would be here at my wedding, being my godmother, but I’m very happy to know that she’s there at the BBB. I’m super excited to accompany her. she will be a great player. She is a friend, sincere, happy, perfect, I have nothing to say about her”, commented Iulyane in a video sent to the BBB Network.

Slovenia’s parents fought over this name, inspired by the political conflicts over the division of Yugoslavia in the 1990s. However, family members call the model Duda.

Born in Paraíba, Slovenia considers herself from Pernambuco because she has lived almost her entire life in the other state. Proof of this is that she was Miss Pernambuco in 2018 and won sixth place in Miss Brazil that year.

In addition, the model is a fan of Luan Santana, came to preside over a fan club of the artist and has already chased him at an airport. The information is from Gshow.

