Mantuan starts the season as a reference striker and could displace J at Corinthians

Corinthians held an open training session for the press this Friday afternoon, at CT Joaquim Grava. Among Sylvinho’s options, the activity showed that Gustavo Mantuan may be the home solution while the board seeks a renowned number 9 – Diego Costa, who will not stay at Atlético-MG, is one of the club’s targets.

During the reduced field work, coach Sylvinho opted for the 20-year-old. And Mantuan acted as a reference for the attack, with Gabriel Pereira on one side and Roger Guedes on the other.

The player starts the season ahead of Jô who, affected by Covid-19, reappeared almost a week after the other players. The physical stage difference, added to the veteran’s uneven performance in the final stretch of last year, should pave the way for the youngster in 2022.

More chances in the starting lineup for Mantuan was one of the main requests from a good part of the crowd for coach Sylvinho last season. The player, after recovering from a knee injury, was used in just three games and all with few minutes on the field.

Revealed in the youth categories of Corinthians, Mantuan had his first chances with Mancini in the 2020 Brasileirão. After starting well, with a goal in São Januário, the young man suffered a ligament injury in his left knee and had to stop for a long period. .

