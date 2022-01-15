Marcelo Paz says Atlético-MG sought out coach Vojvoda: ‘there was a poll’

the president of strength, Marcelo Paz, stated that the technician Juan Pablo Vojvoda was probed by Atlético-MG. The fact happened when Galo was still looking for a coach in the market, before announcing the signing of Argentine Antonio Mohamed Mohamed on Thursday (13). The statement aired on the show Market Center, ge, this Friday (14).

“There was a contact. Respectfully, professionally, but there was probing. Atlético-MG was without a coach and will seek what they think is good in the market. I understand that, with great respect for Rodrigo Caetano, for President Sérgio (Coelho).” said Paz.

President of Fortaleza, Marcelo Paz, welcomes Vojvoda at the arrival of the coach in May 2021 Photograph:

Leonardo Moreira/Fortaleza

Main responsible for the campaign that accredited Fortaleza to compete in the Copa Libertadores for the first time, Vojvoda has the confidence of the manager, who said he was “not afraid” of losing the coach to other teams. Marcelo Paz President of Fortaleza “I was calm. On the edge of his mustache, he signed with me, said: “I won’t leave here”. When he gave the floor to me, even without signing any document, I was sure he wouldn’t leave. money. It was for the city, club, project, for the people. Seriousness, to continue the work. It wasn’t because he received the best financial proposal.

The coach had his contract renewed for 2022 two days after the end of the Brazilian Championship, on December 10, after leaving the Tricolor in fourth place in the Brasileirão and winning the unprecedented spot for the 2022 Libertadores.