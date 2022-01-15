Maria’s sister cries, rebels and exposes fight with the actress

The digital influencer Gabriela Andrade, sister of actress Maria, who was confirmed yesterday on “BBB 22”, was shocked to discover by third parties that the family member will be confined to the Globo program, as, according to her, the artist did not tell her about the going to the program.

In the stories of her profile on Instagram, Gabriela was angry, cried, exposed a family fight and the sorrow she has for her sister. According to her, they had an argument and stopped talking a few months ago.

“Guys, I’m coming here with the cleanest face in the world because I didn’t know [que ela está no reality]. I swear on my children’s lives that I didn’t know my sister was on the ‘BBB’. We haven’t even spoken in a few months. We fight, we argue, we argue, we stop talking, sisterly stuff,” he said.

Andrade said that since the announcement, her cell phone “doesn’t stop ringing”, with people texting her to reflect on her sister’s going to the program, but she says she is “not understanding anything, not knowing how I’m going to talk to her because she doesn’t talk to me anymore.”

However, Gabriela Andrade pointed out that she will put the disagreements aside and will do everything so that Maria can win the dispute. “I’m with her until the end, even if she doesn’t talk to me anymore. I’m here for her! I kill and die for this girl”, he added.

Maria is 21 years old, was born and raised in Cidade Alta, Rio de Janeiro, and became known through the Poesia Acústica project. In her lyrics, she talks about female empowerment, overcoming and relationships. Recently, she played Verena in “Amor de Mãe”.

He agreed to enter the Big Brother Brasil 22 cabin in search of money and visibility. She says that she was not able to enjoy her adolescence much, and now she intends to make up for lost time at reality parties.