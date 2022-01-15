Milly: What is Novak Djokovic fighting for? – 01/14/2022

And here we go again for another chapter of the Australian soap opera “The Annoying Stubbornness of Novak Djokovic”.

The Serbian tennis player and current world number one has been calling to him almost all the news surrounding the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the season. After being detained at immigration for not completing the course of vaccination against Covid, appealing in court, being released and having his visa canceled again by the Australian government, it seems that the tennis player’s defense will file a new appeal this Saturday. , January 15th, for him to play the tournament.

If the appeal is accepted, Djokovic would be the only participant not to have been vaccinated against the virus that for more than two years has caused so much suffering and fear in the world. It’s a clear message about who Djokovic is: an individualistic, self-centered, pampered and infantilized man.

In an interview with the British Independent’s portal, former tennis player Martina Navratilova said: ok, he doesn’t want to get vaccinated, but for the team, for the community, for the good of all and for the end of this pandemic he should swallow his will, go home and get vaccinated. In her words: “Novak, suck it up and go home”

But, it seems, the tennis player will continue fighting for what he believes to be the “right” not to take the vaccine. A right that by right has nothing. There is no “right” to contaminate other people. There is no “right” to put your body into circulation without having taken the necessary precautions to avoid making others sick. There is no “freedom” not to vaccinate; what exists is the freedom to be an agent of healing and overcoming this pandemic that has affected the entire world for two years and that weighs more cruelly on the vulnerable – and I am talking here about people and countries.

What does Djokovic fight for then? Because of the stubbornness of being different? For the right to spread ignorance and misinformation? For the macabre spree of putting others at risk? For the stupidity of not protecting yourself and not collaborating with the eradication of Covid in the world?

Vaccination is a collective pact: either we all do it and immunize ourselves, or the virus will follow its destiny, which is to transform and transform and transform from body to body while we continue in this crazy race to try to stop the mutations. You don’t get vaccinated just for yourself; you vaccinate yourself for others, for the most vulnerable, for the end of an epidemic or a pandemic. Vaccination is an act of love, solidarity, affection. It is the awareness that we are in this together, we are travelers in the same ship that flies through the Cosmos. It is having the notion that we do not exist alone and that the way out is collective and not individual.

The history of vaccines in the world is a story of success and achievements. Thanks to them, so many diseases that used to kill could be eradicated. Only an era that rescues the idea that the Earth is flat could bring up the figure of the vaccine denialist.

And it is always good to remember that there is no experimental vaccination. Unless you have volunteered to participate in trials of a new vaccine you are not getting an experimental vaccine. When the vaccine comes into play and begins to be distributed, it is no longer an experiment.

“Oh, but we don’t know about its long-term effects.” Well, my dear, if you missed the last two years, let me tell you that since 2020 we have been facing a pandemic that forced us to rush to manufacture a vaccine, which was properly tested before being placed on the immunization wheel. Only a backpacker from the galaxies who comes from the distant future can bring this information. What we do know is that, right here and now, there is a virus that has the ability to kill us and that we were good enough to create, test and make available in little more than a year a vaccine that is effective against it. I would say that if you eat sugar, drink soda, smoke or even if you are very attentive and follow a natural diet full of fruits and vegetables (which are grown with pesticides) this concern is vain.

Now, if you want to enter a nice battle, I have a tip: for the breach of patents that make the big laboratories profit zigillions during a world tragedy and for the immediate distribution of the vaccine to the poorest countries.

All this I wrote to say this: Novak Djokovic is a genius on the court and a complete cretin in life. Unless he revises his positions, this is how he will go down in history.