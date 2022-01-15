Minas Gerais suspends vehicle licensing requirement 2021 until June – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Gabriel Rezende/Itatiaia



The Vehicle Registration and Licensing Certificate (CRLV) for the year 2021 will only be required from June 1st due to heavy rains and socioeconomic effects caused by the pandemic. The measure was published in the Official Gazette this Friday (14).

For this reason, the CRLV for the year 2019 will be required to prove the regularity of the vehicle in circulation. Drivers will be able to present the printed document or through the Digital Transit Wallet (CDT) application, available for devices with Android and iOS systems.

In addition, the carrying of the document can be waived if the agent is able to consult the system of the Minas Gerais Traffic Department (Detran-MG) to verify the regularity of the vehicle.

The dates for the CRLV 2022 requirement will still be defined by the Minas Gerais Traffic Department (Detran-MG) in the second semester.

The driver can access the DMV website to issue guides and check debts related to the Property Tax on Motor Vehicles (IPVA), mandatory insurance (DPVAT), Annual Vehicle Licensing Renewal Fee (TRLAV) and any fines.