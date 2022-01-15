Minister of Tourism, Gilson Machado tests positive for Covid-19 | Politics

THE Ministry of Tourism reported this Saturday (15) that the head of the portfolio, Minister Gilson Machado Neto, tested positive for Covid-19.

In a note, the ministry reported that Gilson Machado is symptom-free and will comply in Recife (PE) with the recovery protocol indicated by the Ministry of Health.

Gilson Machado has already taken two doses of the Covid vaccine.

Last week, the minister fulfilled his agenda in Brasília and held meetings with several authorities, including President Jair Bolsonaro, with whom he met at Palácio do Planalto on Wednesday (12). On the same day, he participated, without a mask, in a ceremony alongside other ministers.

Gilson Machado also met, on Thursday (13), with the Minister of Labor and Welfare, Onyx Lorenzoni.

Gilson Machado Neto during an event at Palácio do Planalto on Wednesday (12) — Photo: Alan Santos/PR

On Wednesday (12), Minister Damares Alves, from the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights, also reported that he tested positive for Covid-19.

According to the note released by the ministry, confirmation of the diagnosis took place last Monday (10), after Damares presented “mild symptoms”.

“She is doing well and has been in isolation for the past week,” the statement said. According to the folder, it is the first time that Damares has contracted the virus.

