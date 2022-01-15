Mirella reveals details of end of relationship with Dynho

Mirella spoke exclusively to Coluna this Friday (1/14), at Mansão Rosa Selvagem, and opened her heart about the end of her five-year relationship with funker Dynho Alves. In addition to exposing traumas of his marriage, he also gave indications that he would have stayed with someone else after the end of the relationship with Dynho.

“I regret (to have joined the Power Couple), I joined just so he could go to the Farm”, said the singer. Mirella remembers that Dynho was euphoric when he found out he was going to reality from Record TV and also says that she was very happy for him at the time.

Dynho and Mirella ***mc-mirella-e-dynho-alves-1 mirella dynho dynho alves mirella 0

When asked if she had already stayed with someone after the end of the marriage, Mirella tried to avoid it but revealed that she had: “I can’t say no”. However, the singer claims that she was not with João Guilherme nor with Whindersson Nunes.

In November 2021, when Dynho Alves was confined to “A Fazenda”, Mirella ended the relationship due to the funkeiro’s behavior inside the house. Images of caresses between the MC’s ex and influencer Sthe Matos went viral on social media at the time and would have contributed to the end of the relationship.

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.