MN: Corinthians is coming with its Master team and it will be swallowed up in Paulista! – 01/15/2022

Watching the great Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior, watching the kids run around, I wondered how difficult it will be for the professional Corinthians squad to face teams with lower average age…

On paper, full of stars, but over 30 years old, are Cássio, Fagner, Gil, Fábio Santos, Renato Augusto, Giuliano, Jô, Willian and the now officially introduced Paulinho.

I understand that in competitions like “mata-mata” this may not weigh so much, but in the case of the Brazilian Championship, it makes a lot of difference.

In the first challenge of the season, the Campeonato Paulista, São Paulo is showing as the favorite for the second consecutive match, as it has strengthened more and has a squad with more energy, in addition to a more experienced coach than Timão.

Verdão, of course, will be more concerned with the Club World Cup next month.

And even Santos, if they know how to take advantage of the good pieces that are appearing in the Copa São Paulo, they can improve a lot, and even if Ricardo Goulart fits right into the team.

And there’s always some force from the countryside that can steal the spot from a big player in the final stretch of Paulista, isn’t it?

Will this almost Master Corinthians team be a match for rivals in the State?

Isn’t the well-intentioned president Duílio Monteiro Alves looking too far back in the “reformulation” of the squad?

OPINION!