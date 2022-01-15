More than 6,000 children register for SUS in Salvador in one week

More than 6,000 children registered with Salvador’s Unified Health System (SUS) in the last week alone, with the intention of having access to the first dose of the vaccine against covid-19. The capital should still receive the first doses today to start immunization in the range of 5 to 11 years.

The cadastral update can be done from online form on the website or in person at the 155 basic units of the municipal network. Those who have already re-registered will be automatically added to the list of candidates for immunization. So far, more than 155,000 children are registered and are part of the target audience for vaccination in Salvador.

“Our city is nationally recognized for its efficiency and planning in the application of vaccination. For this new phase, we also count on the collaboration of parents and guardians to carry out this re-registration that will allow, in addition to the adequate planning of actions, to ensure that the city receives the amount of doses corresponding to the existing demand. We want to ensure the highest level of organization to continue streamlining the vaccination process in the city”, says Decio Martins, Municipal Undersecretary of Health.

Transfer of domicile and 1st copy of the SUS card

Parents of children residing in the capital and who have the SUS card linked to another municipality or who need to issue the 1st copy of the document must carry out the service in person at City Halls-Neighborhoods, with prior appointment by the Appointment website.

Documentation required from parents is identity card, CPF, proof of residence and SUS Card. For children, it is necessary to present a birth certificate and SUS card (if any).