Most of those hospitalized with Covid-19 at Santa Casa do not have full vaccination

Santa Casa Covid ICU –

São Carlos followed the ‘plot’ of other Brazilian health institutions in this new wave of Covid-19 in early 2022, aggravated by the Ômicron strain and saw cases of the infection suddenly increase. Most patients did not have the complete vaccination schedule, including the third dose.

In the first 14 days of January, the Covid ICU at Santa Casa treated 39 patients with flu syndrome, of which 17 tested positive for the disease.

In contact with the press office of the health institution, of hospitalized patients, with the disease, only one death of a person who did not have the complete vaccination schedule was recorded in this period.

In total numbers, according to the advisory, of the 17 positive for SARS-CoV-2 and who were hospitalized, only three took the three doses of the vaccine. Of these, one has already been discharged, another transferred and a third remains in treatment.

On the other hand, eleven patients took one or two doses. Six have already left Santa Casa; two are hospitalized in the Covid ICU, while two others were transferred and one person died.

The balance sheet also shows that, of the positives, a patient who was infected, took only the first dose, but has already been discharged.

Finally, two patients who were infected with the new coronavirus had not taken any doses. It is an adult and an elderly person. One was discharged and the other transferred.

Leave your comment

Read too